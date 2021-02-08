Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – January 2021

With a majority in the House and Senate, Biden was able to push through his $1.9 trillion stimulus package without Republican support. Even with the large package, it is expected that the deficit will fall from the record $3.1 trillion shortfall in 2020. After leading all major countries in 2020 performance, China has started 2021 strong, leading all large developed and emerging market countries in terms of equity performance. On the heels of the captivating GameStop saga, volume on precious metals was through roof at the end of the month. These and other economic topics are examined in January’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

Click here to read the chartbook.

