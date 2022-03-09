Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – February 2022

The Russian invasion of Ukraine spooked stocks and continued oil’s upward trend. In addition to geopolitical turmoil, inflation has been a consistent topic on investor’s minds. The Fed will announce their interest rate policies to partly address this issue in March. These and other economic topics are examined in February’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

