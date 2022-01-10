ETFs

Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – December 2021

Contributor
editor@etftrends.com (ETF Trends) ETF Trends
Published

Inflation is still the dominant concern for investors as producer prices have risen almost 10% over the last twelve months. 2021 was a great year for equities as every sector in the S&P 500 was up more than 15%. Payrolls disappointed in December, though unemployment is back below 4%. These and other economic topics are examined in December’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

Click here to read the chartbook

[wce_code id=192]

Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

ETF Trends

Learn More

More from ETF Trends

Explore ETFs

Explore

Most Popular