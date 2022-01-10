Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – December 2021

Inflation is still the dominant concern for investors as producer prices have risen almost 10% over the last twelve months. 2021 was a great year for equities as every sector in the S&P 500 was up more than 15%. Payrolls disappointed in December, though unemployment is back below 4%. These and other economic topics are examined in December’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

