Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – December 2020

Energy, financials, and real estate companies were the only sectors with negative performance on the year. Among major developed countries, only Chinese equities had a better year. With net exports at the lowest point since 2006, there is uncertainty regarding how the next administration will handle trade, especially as it relates to China. These and other economic topics are examined in December’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

