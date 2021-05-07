Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – April 2021

A large miss on job creation brought unemployment up for the first time in 13 months, but every stock sector was positive in April, and Powell reiterated his view that inflation will be a “transitory” event. These and other economic topics are examined in April’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

