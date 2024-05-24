Juggernaut Secures Funds for Copper-Gold Drilling

Juggernaut Exploration (TSE:JUGR) has released an update.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. has successfully closed an oversubscribed financing round, raising $3,328,598.33 to fund a 5000-meter drilling campaign on their Bingo and Midas properties, where high-grade copper and gold targets have been identified. The financing, backed by institutional investor Crescat Capital, will help the company explore the significant expansion and discovery potential indicated by previous drilling results. This development has garnered strong support from global institutions and signals a promising future for Juggernaut’s exploration endeavors.

