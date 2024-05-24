News & Insights

Stocks

Juggernaut Secures Funds for Copper-Gold Drilling

May 24, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Juggernaut Exploration (TSE:JUGR) has released an update.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. has successfully closed an oversubscribed financing round, raising $3,328,598.33 to fund a 5000-meter drilling campaign on their Bingo and Midas properties, where high-grade copper and gold targets have been identified. The financing, backed by institutional investor Crescat Capital, will help the company explore the significant expansion and discovery potential indicated by previous drilling results. This development has garnered strong support from global institutions and signals a promising future for Juggernaut’s exploration endeavors.

For further insights into TSE:JUGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JUGRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.