Juggernaut Exploration Secures $1M in Strategic Financing

November 12, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Juggernaut Exploration (TSE:JUGR) has released an update.

Juggernaut Exploration has secured $1,000,000 in flow-through financing from strategic investors to fund further drilling on its Midas and Bingo properties, targeting high-grade gold, silver, copper, and cobalt. This investment signifies strong interest and confidence in the company’s potential for near-term expansion and discovery. The financing involves issuing flow-through units, offering tax benefits to investors, and the proceeds will support exploration expenses.

