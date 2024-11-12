Juggernaut Exploration Secures $1M in Strategic Financing

Juggernaut Exploration (TSE:JUGR) has released an update.
Juggernaut Exploration has secured $1,000,000 in flow-through financing from strategic investors to fund further drilling on its Midas and Bingo properties, targeting high-grade gold, silver, copper, and cobalt. This investment signifies strong interest and confidence in the company’s potential for near-term expansion and discovery. The financing involves issuing flow-through units, offering tax benefits to investors, and the proceeds will support exploration expenses.
