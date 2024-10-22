Judo Capital’s Director Increases Stake with New Securities

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (AU:JDO) has released an update.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited recently announced a change in the securities held by its director, Peter John Hodgson. Hodgson acquired four Tier 2 Subordinated Notes, each valued at $10,000, increasing his direct interests in the company. This move highlights an ongoing commitment to the company’s financial strategies.

