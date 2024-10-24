Judo Capital Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (AU:JDO) has released an update.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and the approval of the remuneration report. Shareholders also approved grants of deferred and performance rights to the CEO, as well as future issues under the company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s leadership and strategic initiatives.

