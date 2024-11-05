Judo Capital Lists New Securities on ASX

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (AU:JDO) has released an update.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited has announced the successful quotation of 50,830 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, highlighting the company’s strategy to motivate and retain talent while potentially boosting its market presence. Investors might find this an interesting development as it reflects Judo Capital’s commitment to growth and employee engagement.

