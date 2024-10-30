Judo Capital Issues Unquoted Equity for Incentives

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (AU:JDO) has released an update.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 852,091 unquoted equity securities in the form of deferred share rights and various options as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities, issued on October 25, 2024, are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move highlights the company’s commitment to rewarding its employees and aligning their interests with its growth strategy.

For further insights into AU:JDO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.