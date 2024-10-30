News & Insights

Judo Capital Issues Unquoted Equity for Incentives

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (AU:JDO) has released an update.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 852,091 unquoted equity securities in the form of deferred share rights and various options as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities, issued on October 25, 2024, are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move highlights the company’s commitment to rewarding its employees and aligning their interests with its growth strategy.

