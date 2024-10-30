News & Insights

Judo Capital Holdings Updates Director’s Share Interests

October 30, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (AU:JDO) has released an update.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited has announced a change in the interests of Director Christopher James Bayliss, who has acquired 125,073 Deferred Share Rights and 727,018 Performance Rights as part of their incentive programs. This adjustment aligns with Judo’s Omnibus Incentive Plan, approved at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning director incentives with long-term growth strategies.

