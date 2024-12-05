Judo Capital Announces New Quotation on ASX

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (AU:JDO) has released an update.
Judo Capital Holdings Limited has announced the quotation of 89,779 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of December 6, 2024. This move is part of their employee incentive scheme, allowing for the transfer of these securities. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock liquidity and market presence.
