Judges Scientific Sees Insider Share Purchase

Judges Scientific, a company specializing in acquiring businesses in the scientific instruments sector, announced that Rosalind Lavelle, wife of COO Mark Lavelle, purchased 148 shares at 8,480 pence each. This transaction reflects a continued confidence in Judges Scientific’s growth strategy, which focuses on acquiring profitable businesses with strong margins.

