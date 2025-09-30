Judges Scientific (JSCIF) Price Target Decreased by 18.98% to 119.97

The average one-year price target for Judges Scientific (OTCPK:JSCIF) has been revised to $119.97 / share. This is a decrease of 18.98% from the prior estimate of $148.08 dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $100.12 to a high of $141.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 313.68% from the latest reported closing price of $29.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Judges Scientific. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSCIF is 0.19%, an increase of 12.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 353K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 172K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSCIF by 6.02% over the last quarter.

CIOAX - Calvert International Opportunities Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing a decrease of 54.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSCIF by 28.79% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSCIF by 8.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

