Judges Scientific Increases Share Capital and Voting Rights

October 31, 2024 — 12:17 pm EDT

Judges Scientific (GB:JDG) has released an update.

Judges Scientific has announced an increase in its total issued share capital to 6,642,284 ordinary shares as of October 31, 2024. This update affects the voting rights, as each share carries one vote, and shareholders can use this figure to assess their notifiable interest in the company. The change highlights the company’s commitment to transparency in shareholder engagement.

