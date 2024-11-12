Judges Scientific Executives Boost Shareholdings

Judges Scientific (GB:JDG) has released an update.

Judges Scientific PLC announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Brad Ormsby, and Non-Executive Director, Ralph Elman, have increased their stakes in the company by purchasing ordinary shares through an automatic dividend reinvestment program. This move reflects confidence in the company’s ongoing strategy of acquiring and developing scientific instrument businesses, which has been key to its growth and shareholder returns. The transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:JDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.