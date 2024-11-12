News & Insights

Judges Scientific Executives Boost Shareholdings

November 12, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Judges Scientific (GB:JDG) has released an update.

Judges Scientific PLC announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Brad Ormsby, and Non-Executive Director, Ralph Elman, have increased their stakes in the company by purchasing ordinary shares through an automatic dividend reinvestment program. This move reflects confidence in the company’s ongoing strategy of acquiring and developing scientific instrument businesses, which has been key to its growth and shareholder returns. The transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange.

