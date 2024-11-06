News & Insights

Judges Scientific Executives Acquire Shares, Showing Confidence

November 06, 2024 — 12:11 pm EST

Judges Scientific (GB:JDG) has released an update.

Judges Scientific’s top executives, including CEO David Cicurel, CFO Bradley Ormsby, COO Mark Lavelle, and Group Business Development Director Tim Prestidge, participated in a share purchase through the Share Incentive Plan, acquiring ordinary shares at 9500.0p each on the London Stock Exchange. This move signals a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future from its leadership team.

