Judges Scientific Executives Acquire Shares, Showing Confidence

Judges Scientific (GB:JDG) has released an update.
Judges Scientific’s top executives, including CEO David Cicurel, CFO Bradley Ormsby, COO Mark Lavelle, and Group Business Development Director Tim Prestidge, participated in a share purchase through the Share Incentive Plan, acquiring ordinary shares at 9500.0p each on the London Stock Exchange. This move signals a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future from its leadership team.
