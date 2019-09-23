World Markets

Judgement deferred in contempt of court case between Old Mutual, fired CEO

Emma Rumney Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A South African court on Monday deferred judgement in a contempt of court case between the country's No.2 insurer, Old Mutual OMUJ.J and the CEO it sacked, Peter Moyo, with the judge outlining a number of steps the parties should take before a decision is made.

Old Mutual fired Moyo in June in a dispute related to a conflict of interest, but he was later reinstated by a judge. The insurer however did not allow him to return to work and took further measures to prevent this, prompting Moyo to apply to have it declared in contempt of court.

It was not immediately clear how long the additional steps required by the court to make a ruling will take.

