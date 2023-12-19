Judge won't force government to turn over study on cancer at Camp Lejeune

By Diana Novak Jones

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will not be forced to turn over a draft of a study on cancer incidence at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to attorneys representing people allegedly harmed by tainted water on the base, a federal judge in North Carolina said on Tuesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Jones Jr denied a motion to compel production of the study filed by the plaintiffs’ leadership team in the litigation, which includes more than 1,400 lawsuits and more than 130,000 administrative claims filed with the government.

The study is in the peer review process and Jones said it falls under protections for “predecisional” government materials. Releasing it while the conclusions are subject to change could confuse the public and undermine trust in other government studies, the judge said.

The cancer incidence study, or CIS, is going through the review process at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

Jones' ruling can be appealed to the district court judges overseeing the litigation.

Attorneys on the leadership team for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson declined to comment.

The lawsuits and administrative claims say the water on the base caused cancer, miscarriages and other health problems for people who lived and worked on the Jacksonville, North Carolina base. President Joe Biden signed the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act in August 2022, which first created a process for Camp Lejeune claims.

Many studies have been done on the water and the impact on people who were exposed to it. The Department of Health and Human Services has acknowledged that chemicals in the water on the base, which was contaminated from 1953 to 1987, may have affected as many as 1 million people.

In November, an epidemiologist involved with the study told Reuters that researchers had found elevated cancer rates in service members and civilians who lived at Camp Lejeune, and the study had increased the known number of cancers tied to the water.

The government has begun issuing payments to people who say they were harmed by the water, offering payouts of up to $550,000 to families and individuals based on their diagnosis and their length of exposure. But the litigation is in its early stages, and the evaluation of the vast majority of the claims is still ongoing.

