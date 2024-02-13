Judge weighs business groups' challenge to NLRB 'joint employer' rule

By Daniel Wiessner

Feb 13 (Reuters) - A lawyer for a dozen business groups led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged a Texas federal judge on Tuesday to strike down a National Labor Relations Board rule that requires companies to treat many contract and franchise workers as employees and to bargain with their unions.

U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker in Tyler, Texas, held a hearing on the groups' motion to rule in their favor and the NLRB's dueling bid to dismiss the 2023 lawsuit, which claims that the rule will cost businesses billions of dollars and cause disruptions in many industries including retail, construction, hospitality and healthcare.

The board's rule, which takes effect Feb. 26, will treat companies as "joint employers" of contract and franchise workers when they have control over key working conditions such as pay, scheduling, discipline and supervision, even if it is indirect or not exercised. Joint employers can be held liable for violating workers' rights to organize and can be made to bargain with unions representing contract or franchise employees.

Pratik Shah of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, who represents the business groups, told Barker that the rule is too broad because it sweeps in any business that could be considered an employer under the longstanding common law definition of the term, which is far broader than U.S. labor law.

“It fails to limit joint employment to only those common law employers that can engage in meaningful collective bargaining,” as opposed to businesses that possess marginal control over workers, Shah said.

Barker, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, did not indicate how he was leaning during the hearing, which lasted just over two hours, but he did raise concerns about the practical impact of the rule.

The judge suggested that the rule could complicate collective bargaining, saying that, for example, it could force the owners of a number of office buildings to all bargain with a union representing janitorial workers provided by a separate company.

“What in the rule adequately addresses the claim that this could lead to labor disruption instead of promoting labor peace?” Barker asked Tyler Wiese, a lawyer for the board.

Wiese said that in many of those cases, businesses will not count as joint employers because they have no control over key working conditions. But when they do, he said, the collective bargaining process will be more efficient if all parties with a stake in the negotiations are present.

“In the board’s view, that is a benefit and not a detriment to have more parties at the bargaining table,” Wiese said.

Barker did not say when he could rule on the pending motions.

A proposal to repeal the rule passed the U.S. House of Representatives last month and is pending in the Senate. Democratic President Joe Biden has said he would veto the resolution if it passes both houses of Congress.

The NLRB rule replaces a Trump-era regulation requiring companies to have "direct and immediate" control over workers in order to be considered joint employers, which was favored by business groups.

The board in adopting the new rule said that approach was legally flawed and would prevent businesses from being held accountable for labor law violations.

The case is U.S. Chamber of Commerce v. National Labor Relations Board, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 6:23-cv-00553.

For the groups: Pratik Shah of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

For the NLRB: Christine Flack and Tyler Wiese

Read more:

Business groups sue US labor board to block contract, franchise worker rule

US House votes to repeal labor board rule on contract, franchise workers

Biden vows veto if Congress moves to repeal NLRB rule on contract, franchise workers

Companies may be employers of contract, franchise workers under US labor rule

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.