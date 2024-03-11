Judge trims US Justice Department lawsuit against Walmart over opioids

By Brendan Pierson

March 11 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday narrowed the U.S. government's lawsuit accusing Walmart of fueling the opioid epidemic, dismissing a claim that the retail giant failed to report suspicious prescription drug orders to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Chief U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly in Delaware in the order also dismissed a claim that Walmart pharmacists failed to document "red flags" associated with prescriptions.

However, the judge allowed a claim that pharmacists dispensed prescriptions that the company's compliance personnel knew were invalid to go forward.

A fourth claim, that pharmacists dispensed prescriptions that they themselves knew were invalid, was not part of Walmart's motion to dismiss and remains pending.

Walmart said in a statement that the ruling "reinforces what we have said all along: the government's lawsuit is misguided and misapplies the law."

It said the claim allowed by the judge "forces pharmacists and pharmacies into second-guessing DEA-approved doctors, and to come between patients and their doctors."

The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment.

The Justice Department sued Walmart in December 2020, accusing the company of repeatedly violating the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA) going back to 2013.

It said the company had an obligation under that law to report suspicious opioid orders received by its wholesale drug distribution centers to the DEA, but that its procedures for doing so were inadequate. It said the company failed to report "at least hundreds of thousands" of such orders.

However, Connolly ruled Monday that the CSA had no such requirement until it was amended in 2018 to include one explicitly. Walmart's wholesale distribution centers stopped distributing controlled substances earlier that year.

Connolly also found that failure by pharmacists to investigate and document "red flags," by itself, was not grounds for liability under the CSA under the text of the law.

The lawsuit is one of the most significant actions by the federal government against a company over the opioid epidemic.

Other companies targeted by the Justice Department over opioids include Purdue Pharma, which pleaded guilty to criminal charges in 2020 over its handling of the addictive painkiller OxyContin, and drug wholesaler CencoraCOR.N, previously called AmerisourceBergen.

Walmart in 2022 settled thousands of lawsuits by state and local governments over its role in the opioid crisis for $3.1 billion.

Nearly 645,000 people died from opioid overdoses between 1999 and 2021, and preliminary data suggests that the rate has remained steady at more than 100,000 per year at least through September 2023, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The case is United States v. Walmart et al, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 1:20-cv-01744.

For the government: Amanda Liskamm of the U.S. Department of Justice

For Walmart: Yaakov Roth of Jones Day and others

Read more:

U.S. sues Walmart accusing retailer of helping to fuel opioid crisis

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to criminal charges

U.S. sues AmerisourceBergen, says distributor helped ignite opioid epidemic

CVS, Walmart, Walgreens agree to pay $13.8 bln to settle U.S. opioid claims

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.