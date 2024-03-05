Judge trims sheepherder wage class action against US ranch companies

By Mike Scarcella

March 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed part of a class-action lawsuit accusing ranching companies of conspiring with a trade association to artificially suppress wages for sheepherders in the western United States.

Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Las Vegas ruled on Monday that the plaintiff, a Peruvian citizen who was temporarily working as a herder in Nevada in 2020, had not alleged enough information to support a wage-fixing conspiracy for now against the ranchers.

The proposed class-action lawsuit, originally filed in 2022, accused the trade group Western Range Association of violating antitrust law by fixing wages and conspiring with the ranching companies to restrict herders from freely seeking work at other ranches.

Du on Monday dismissed the plaintiff's claims against Borda Land & Sheep Company, Ellison Ranching Company, Faulkner Land and Livestock Company, and several other ranching companies, leaving Western Range Association as the lone defendant.

Lawyers for the plaintiff and the ranching companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. They have denied any wrongdoing.

The sheepherder who filed the lawsuit was employed in the United States on a temporary H-2A visa for agricultural guest workers. The U.S. Labor Department administers the visa program.

The sheepherder's case is among a wave of others in recent years accusing employers of labor-related violations of U.S. antitrust law.

Other lawsuits have been filed against aerospace engineering firms, asset and wealth management companies and major shipbuilders.

The case is Cirilo Ucharima Alvarado v. Western Range Association et al, U.S. District Court, District of Nevada, No. 3:22-cv-00249-MMD-CLB.

