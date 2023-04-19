US Markets

Judge to rule on Congress' subpoena in Trump case 'promptly'

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

April 19, 2023 — 03:02 pm EDT

Written by Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday said she would rule "promptly" on the Manhattan district attorney's request to block a congressional subpoena for testimony of a former prosecutor in the probe that resulted in criminal charges against former U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Mark Porter)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.