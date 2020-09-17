Judge to announce decision on Uber's London licence appeal on Sept 28

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A judge will announce his decision on September 28 as to whether to grant Uber an operating licence in London, where it was stripped of its right to take rides by the city's transport regulator over safety concerns.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

