US Markets
UBER

Judge to announce decision on Uber's London licence appeal on Sept 28

Contributor
Costas Pitas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A judge will announce his decision on September 28 as to whether to grant Uber an operating licence in London, where it was stripped of its right to take rides by the city's transport regulator over safety concerns. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton) ((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) nS8N2E305S

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A judge will announce his decision on September 28 as to whether to grant Uber an operating licence in London, where it was stripped of its right to take rides by the city's transport regulator over safety concerns.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular