Judge throws out gift card fraud lawsuit against Google, Reuters says

November 05, 2024 — 02:50 pm EST

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Monday rejected a proposed class action lawsuit claiming Google illegally profited from Google Play gift card scams by refusing to refund millions of dollars allegedly stolen from victims, Reuters’ Jonathan Stempel reports. The judge said that plaintiff Judy May lost money because scammers induced her to purchase gift cards, and failed to demonstrate that Google caused her losses or knew it was receiving stolen funds, the author notes.

Read More on GOOG:

