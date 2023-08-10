Judge throws out FDA rule regulating premium cigars like cigarettes

By Brendan Pierson

Aug 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge has vacated a 2016 rule from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration classifying premium cigars as tobacco products subject to the same federal law as cigarettes, following an earlier finding that the rule was arbitrary and capricious

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington on Wednesday rejected the agency's argument that the so-called deeming rule could be sent back to the agency for further consideration without vacating it. He said that, in general, a rule that is found to be arbitrary and capricious under the federal Administrative Procedure Act must be vacated unless there are "exceptional" circumstances.

A spokesperson for the FDA declined to comment.

The agency had said in a brief that the case was exceptional, noting that vacating the rule would leave premium cigars "entirely unregulated at the federal level." Mehta said that concern was mitigated by the fact that state laws across the country prohibit the sale of cigars to minors, and in most states, to people under 21.

"This is a big victory for cigar enthusiasts across America," David Ozgo, president of the industry group Cigar Association of America, said in a statement. "The evidence clearly showed the public would receive little benefit resulting from FDA regulation of premium cigars. Moreover, regulation would add burdensome costs to all premium cigar manufacturers which cannot be justified."

CAA and two other groups - the Premium Cigar Association and Cigar Rights of America - had sued the FDA in 2016 to challenge the rule.

The groups had said in their lawsuit that the deeming rule made cigar makers subject to requirements that were not practical for hand-made, "artisan" premium cigars, including that they register their products annually, provide ingredient lists for each product and submit all products for laboratory testing.

They alleged that, unlike cigarettes and e-cigarettes, premium cigars do not appeal to young people and are not associated with addiction. They cited studies showing that young people are unlikely to use premium cigars, that users of premium cigars are unlikely to smoke them frequently and that infrequent cigar use is not associated with increased mortality.

Mehta in July 2022 found that the FDA had improperly failed to consider those studies, and instead simply asserted that there was "no evidence" that premium cigars were less harmful without directly addressing the contrary evidence.

The case is Cigar Association of America v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 16-cv-01460.

For Cigar Association of America: Brian Burgess of Goodwin Procter

For Premium Cigar Association and Cigar Rights of America: Michael Edney of Hunton Andrews Kurt

For FDA: Garrett Coyle of the U.S. Department of Justice

Read more:

FDA regulation of premium cigars 'arbitrary and capricious,' judge finds

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.