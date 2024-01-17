Judge Threatens To Kick Trump Out Of Courtroom: 'You Just Can't Control Yourself'

A defamation trial against former President Donald Trump could decide if damages will be awarded related to comments made against author E. Jean Carroll.

What Happened: The trial got heated Wednesday, Jan. 17, with the judge warning Trump to lower his voice and stop making disruptive comments.

Trump was reportedly making comments while witnesses were testifying. The comments included "It is a witch hunt," and "it really is a con job," according to CNN.

Judge Lewis Kaplan told Trump he could be removed from the courtroom if he didn't stop being heard making comments.

"Mr. Trump has the right to be present here. That right can be forfeited and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive, which what has been reported to me consists of,” Kaplan said. “And if he disregards court orders, Mr. Trump, I hope I don't have to consider excluding you from the trial.”

Trump was seen throwing his hands up in response to the judge's orders.

"I understand you're probably eager for me to do that," Kaplan added.

Trump was believed to have said "I would love it" according to courtroom reporters in response.

"I know you would. You just can't control yourself in the circumstance, apparently," Kaplan added.

The trial went to lunch shortly after the comments from the judge and Trump.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump was warned about speaking too loud with his lawyers in the courtroom.

"I'm just going to ask Mr. Trump to take special care to keep his voice down when he's conferring with counsel so that the jury does not overhear it," Kaplan said.

The warning came after Carroll's lawyers said Trump could be heard saying "it's false" and "she's gotten her memory back" as Carroll testified.

Carroll previously testified Wednesday that she's living in fear of harm after receiving threatening messages. The author has hired security and keeps a gun near her bed.

"I bought bullets for the gun I had inherited from my father," Carroll said.

Carroll also testified on Trump's statements made in 2019, which saw the former president deny sexual assault allegations and saying the author made up the story to help sell her book.

Trump's lawyer Alina Habba also saw an effort to get the civil defamation trial postponed Thursday due to the funeral for the former president's mother-in-law rejected.

Kaplan denied the motion and said he would hear nothing further on it. Trump has the right to be present in person or by counsel during the trial, he explained.

What’s Next: This particular trial against Trump, who won the Iowa caucus on Monday, Jan. 15, is just one of many court cases on the former president's busy legal calendar in 2024.

Carroll is also testifying in the defamation case. She could see damages awarded related to 2019 statements made about her allegations about the former president.

"I'm 80 years old, so I've spent 50 years building a reputation as a magazine and magazine journalist, both in articles and an advice column," Carroll said.

Carroll said Trump has continued to lie about her and hurt her reputation.

"I'm here because I was assaulted by Donald Trump and when I wrote about it, he said it never happened. He lied. And he shattered my reputation," she said.

Nine jurors will decide if damages will be awarded in the case and how much. Carroll's lawyer argued that the damages "should be significant, very significant."

A previous trial saw a jury find Trump liable for sexual assault against Carroll and defamation related to statements made in 2022. Carroll won a $5 million settlement in the previous defamation trial.

The trial is expected to last several days, with the potential for Trump to testify in the case at a later date.

