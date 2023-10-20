News & Insights

Judge threatens to imprison Trump for violating gag order in NY fraud trial- NBC News

October 20, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The judge presiding over Donald Trump's $250 million civil fraud trial in New York raised the possibility on Friday of putting the former president in prison after Trump failed to comply with a partial gag order requiring him to remove a post condemning the judge's law clerk on social media, NBC News reported.

