Judge threatens to imprison Trump for violating gag order in NY fraud trial- NBC News

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The judge presiding over Donald Trump's $250 million civil fraud trial in New York raised the possibility on Friday of putting the former president in prison after Trump failed to comply with a partial gag order requiring him to remove a post condemning the judge's law clerk on social media, NBC News reported.

