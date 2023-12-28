Judge sides with US SEC, says Terraform Labs crypto founder Do Kwon violated law

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A federal judge ruled on Thursday that cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon and his company Terraform Labs violated U.S. law by failing to register two digital currencies that collapsed in 2022.

Rakoff also denied summary judgment to both sides on the SEC's fraud claims, which will proceed toward a scheduled Jan. 29, 2024 trial. He dismissed SEC claims that the defendants illegally offered security-based swaps.

Kwon had designed TerraUSD, a "stablecoin" designed to maintain a constant $1 price, and Luna, a more traditional token whose value fluctuated but was closely linked to TerraUSD.

Both cryptocurrencies lost an estimated $40 billion or more when TerraUSD proved unable in May 2022 to maintain its $1 peg.

Their collapse also dragged down the value of other cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin.

The SEC contended that four of the defendants' crypto assets, including TerraUSD and Luna, were unregistered securities because they qualified as "investment contracts."

'NO GENUINE DISPUTE'

In a 71-page decision, Rakoff said there was "no genuine dispute" that the four crypto assets were securities under a 1946 U.S. Supreme Court decision defining investment contracts.

The Court ruled in that case, SEC v WJ Howey Co, that an investment of money in a common enterprise, with profits to come solely from others' efforts, was an investment contract.

Rakoff said the SEC's remedies for the sale of unregistered securities would be decided once the defendants' liability on the fraud claims has been resolved.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Diane Craft, Matthew Lewis and Jamie Freed)

