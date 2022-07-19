US Markets
TSLA

Judge sets October trial to decide Musk's $44 bln deal for Twitter

Contributors
Tom Hals Reuters
Delaware Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc's lawsuit seeking to hold Elon Musk to his $44 billion takeover will go to trial in October, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday.

July 19 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's lawsuit seeking to hold Elon Musk to his $44 billion takeover will go to trial in October, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular