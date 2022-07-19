Judge sets October trial to decide Musk's $44 bln deal for Twitter

July 19 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's lawsuit seeking to hold Elon Musk to his $44 billion takeover will go to trial in October, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.