Judge sets first hearing in Twitter lawsuits against Elon Musk

WILMINGTON, Del., July 15 (Reuters) - A judge will hear arguments on Tuesday for Twitter Inc's request for a September trial in its lawsuit seeking to hold Elon Musk, the world's richest person, to his $44 billion deal for the social media platform, according to a court filing.

Kathaleen McCormick, the chancellor of Delaware's Court of Chancery, set a 90-minute hearing beginning at 11 am ET in Wilmington.

