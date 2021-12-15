Judge sets Aug. 1 trial date in U.S. challenge to book publisher tie-up

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday set an Aug. 1 trial date in the U.S. Justice Department antitrust lawsuit that seeks to block Penguin Random House from buying competitor Simon & Schuster.

Earlier this week, the companies asked U.S. District Judge Florence Pan to reject the suit. German media group Bertelsmann BTGGg.F, which owns Penguin Random House, the world's biggest book publisher, last year agreed to pay $2.175 billion to buy Simon and Schuster from ViacomCBS VIAC.O.

