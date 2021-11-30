Judge sentences wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to 3 years in prison

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday sentenced Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, to serve three years in prison for her role in helping the Sinaloa drug cartel.

