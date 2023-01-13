US Markets

Judge sentences Trump Organization to pay $1.6 mln penalty for tax fraud

Credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER

January 13, 2023 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A New York judge on Friday sentenced Donald Trump's namesake real estate company to pay a $1.6 million criminal penalty, after it was convicted of scheming to defraud tax authorities for 15 years.

Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court imposed the sentence, after jurors found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 criminal charges last month.

The penalty was the maximum the judge could have imposed.

