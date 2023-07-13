News & Insights

Markets
XRP

Judge Says XRP Is Not Always a Security -- the Price Is Rocketing Higher

July 13, 2023 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by Bram Berkowitz for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

The price of XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the cryptocurrency created by the company Ripple Labs, blasted nearly 36% higher today as of 1:09 p.m. ET after Ripple scored a big victory in court when a federal judge ruled that XRP is not "necessarily" a security.

So what

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Ripple several years ago, claiming the company sold XRP tokens without registering them with the SEC, which violated securities laws because XRP is in fact a security.

This has been a big point of contention in the crypto sphere. The SEC claims that many cryptocurrencies are in fact securities and therefore must be registered with the SEC and fall under the SEC's purview. But most crypto advocates believe that cryptocurrencies are currencies and therefore should be regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, so this case has been closely watched by the entire sector.

U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres essentially ruled in her decision that Ripple did violate securities laws when selling tokens to institutional investors but did not do so when selling the tokens on exchanges and through algorithms. Crypto advocates, as well as investors, hailed the ruling as a win.

"The outcome will no doubt have direct and indirect implications for crypto regulation here in the U.S. and worldwide -- possibly marking a major turning point, for better or for worse, for the future of crypto," Elliot Han, a managing director at the law firm Cantor Fitzgerald, told CNBC. "Also, it will likely have an important impact on the Binance and Coinbase lawsuits."

Now what

While the decision is split, I think the key here is that this could eventually open the door for exchanges to offer XRP -- and potentially other cryptocurrencies the SEC alleges are securities -- without worrying about breaking securities laws.

And if this case can help Binance and Coinbase avoid strict penalties from the SEC in their perspective lawsuits, that would also be a big win for the industry.

10 stocks we like better than XRP
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and XRP wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 10, 2023

Bram Berkowitz has positions in XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XRP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.