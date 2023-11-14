Judge says social media companies must face lawsuits over harm to children

Nov 14 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday rejected efforts by major social media companies to dismiss nationwide litigation accusing them of targeting their platforms to children, causing them to be addicted and damaging their mental health.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California ruled against Alphabet GOOGL.O, which operates Google and YouTube; Meta Platforms META.O, which operates Facebook; ByteDance, which operates TikTok; and Snap SNAP.N, which operates Snapchat.

The decision covers hundreds of lawsuits filed by individual plaintiffs. More than 140 school districts and more than 30 state attorneys general are also suing.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

