Judge says Line 5 oil pipeline case will be heard in federal court

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A legal battle between Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and the state of Michigan over Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Tuesday, dismissing Michigan's motion to have the case removed to state court.

