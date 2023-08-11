Judge rules Trump can share some evidence publicly in 2020 election case

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump will be allowed to publicly share some non-sensitive evidence that will be used in his trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, handing his lawyers a victory.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled on Friday the government had not met its burden to show why all of the evidence should be subject to a "protective order," which safeguards evidence from being shared with the public in order to prevent witness intimidation or tainting a jury pool.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

