Judge rules Trump can share some evidence publicly in 2020 election case

Credit: REUTERS/REBA SALDANHA

August 11, 2023 — 10:56 am EDT

Written by Sarah N. Lynch for Reuters ->

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump will be allowed to publicly share some non-sensitive evidence that will be used in his trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, handing his lawyers a victory.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled on Friday the government had not met its burden to show why all of the evidence should be subject to a "protective order," which safeguards evidence from being shared with the public in order to prevent witness intimidation or tainting a jury pool.

