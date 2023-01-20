US Markets

Judge rules for Florida's DeSantis against prosecutor for abortion stance

Credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES

January 20, 2023 — 09:27 am EST

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered a 2024 Republican presidential contender, will not be forced to reinstate an elected state prosecutor he suspended over his pledge not to bring criminal cases against people seeking or providing abortions, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in the state capital Tallahassee ruled against prosecutor Andrew Warren, a Democrat, in his lawsuit seeking to be reinstated as head of the state attorney's office in Tampa. DeSantis on Aug. 4 barred Warren from performing any official "act, duty or function of public office."

