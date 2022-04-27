Judge rules for Elon Musk in $13 bln lawsuit over Tesla-SolarCity deal

By Tom Hals

April 27 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk did not breach his fiduciary duty to the electric vehicle maker in 2016 when it acquired SolarCity Corp, where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday.

Tesla shareholders had accused Musk of coercing Tesla's board into buying SolarCity, a struggling rooftop solar panel maker, to rescue his investment, and had sought up to $13 billion in damages.

Musk is tapping his vast fortune to acquire Twitter Inc TWTR.N, which accepted his $44 billion offer on Monday.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Howard Goller)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.