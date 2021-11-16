Judge rules Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline case with Michigan be heard in federal court

Adds details on pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A legal battle between Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and the state of Michigan over Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Tuesday, dismissing Michigan's motion to have the case removed to state court.

Canadian pipeline company Enbridge and the state of Michigan have been locked in a long-running dispute over Line 5, which ships 540,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario, via the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes.

Michigan ordered the pipeline to shut down by May over concerns an underwater section could leak into the Great Lakes, an order that Enbridge has ignored.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Grant McCool)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.