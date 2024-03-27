Judge Rules $500 Mln Patent Infringement Case In Sony's Favor

(RTTNews) - A Delaware federal judge tossed a $500 million lawsuit filed by Genuine Enabling Technology against Sony Corp. (SONY), citing lack of patent violation proof.

The 2017 lawsuit alleged that Sony's products - PS3 console and DualShock 3 controller, PS4 console and DualShock 4 controller, and Move controller designed for motion-control gameplay with both consoles, infringed Genuine Enabling's '730 Patent, titled 'Method and Apparatus for Producing a Combined Data Stream and Recovering Therefrom the Respective User Input Stream and at Least One Input Signal.'

The plaintiff further claimed that Sony's PlayStation consoles and controller could communicate with each other by utilizing a separate signal on a 'slow-varying' frequency for button inputs and another higher frequency for motion control input.

Genuine Enabling stated in the lawsuit that such a signal transmission is only possible due to its '730 patent.

However, Sony argued that there was no evidence proving that a certain component in its controllers was "structurally equivalent" to diagrams mentioned in Genuine Enabling's patent.

Judge Mitchell Goldberg also agreed that Genuine Enabling had "failed to raise a dispute of fact", and declared the case was subsequently closed.

Earlier, Genuine Enabling had filed a similar patent infringement case against Nintendo, which was eventually ruled in favor of the latter in 2020, but later the US Court of Appeals reversed this decision in 2022. The case is still ongoing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.