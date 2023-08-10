Judge Rosemary Pooler of the 2nd Circuit dies at 85

By Nate Raymond

(Reuters) - Rosemary Pooler, a long-serving judge on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and member of the New York-based court's liberal block, has died at the age of 85, a court official said on Thursday.

Pooler died in her sleep, according to Michael Jordan, the court's circuit executive. She had assumed senior status, a form of semi-retirement, last year after President Joe Biden secured the confirmation of Judge Alison Nathan to fill her seat.

She had remained active on the bench even after assuming senior status on the 2nd Circuit, which often hears Wall Street-related securities litigation and civil rights disputes.

Pooler was born on June 21, 1938, in New York City and graduated from the University of Michigan Law School in 1965.

She worked in private practice in Syracuse from 1966 until 1972, when she was appointed as director of the consumer affairs unit in the Syracuse Corporation Counsel's Office.

She was briefly a member of the Syracuse City Council before going on to lead the New York State Consumer Protection Board and serving on the state Public Service Commission.

After unsuccessfully running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1986 and stints at Syracuse University College of Law and the Atlantic States Legal Foundation, she became a state court judge in 1990.

Former Democratic President Bill Clinton subsequently nominated her to be a federal judge in the Northern District of New York in 1994 and later elevated her to a seat on the 2nd Circuit in 1998.

In 2020, she dissented when the 2nd Circuit on a 6-6 vote declined to reconsider an immigration-related ruling allowing the Justice Department under the Trump administration to withhold grant money from so-called sanctuary jurisdictions.

A year later, she wrote the majority opinion for a 2-1 panel that rejected claims by anti-abortion protesters that laws protecting abortion providers and patients from attacks and threats of force violated their free speech rights.

She said a federal law protecting abortion providers and patients from attacks was designed to be broad, "given the health risks women needing reproductive care face because of the increased stress, anxiety, and agitation" from misconduct by protesters.

Pooler announced plans to take senior status and open her seat up at the same time as U.S. Circuit Judge Jose Cabranes, who despite being one of the court's Democratic appointees often voted with the court's conservatives.

The court today has a narrow majority of seven Democratic appointees serving as active judges, compared to six Republican appointees.

Read more:

New 2nd Circuit vacancies to open, giving Biden room to tilt court

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.