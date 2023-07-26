Judge rejects US bid to restrict American Airlines, JetBlue deals

By Nate Raymond and David Shepardson

BOSTON/WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday rejected the Justice Department's bid to restrict JetBlue Airways JBLU.O and American Airlines AAL.O from entering into any partnerships with other carriers akin to their now-scrapped Northeast Alliance.

U.S. Judge Leo Sorokin of the District Court of Massachusetts in May sided with the Justice Department and six states in a lawsuit challenging the partnership, finding that it violated federal antitrust law.

JetBlue subsequently decided to terminate the alliance, while preparing to defend a planned $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines SAVE.N in court in a separate Justice Department antitrust case seeking to block that deal.

While the Northeast Alliance is set to be fully wound down by January, the Justice Department has been pushing for further restrictions on the two airlines.

At a Wednesday hearing, Justice Department attorney William Jones had urged Sorokin to restrict JetBlue and American Airlines from not just reentering into a similar alliance together for the next two years but also with any other domestic air carrier.

Sorokin ruled on Wednesday "a prohibition is not necessary to achieve the appropriate aims of antitrust relief, which depend considerably on the particular circumstances of the case."

The airlines did not immediately comment following Sorokin's ruling.

Sorokin said "appointment of a monitor is unnecessary."

Daniel Wall, a lawyer for American Airlines, called the appointment of monitor highly unusual and said restrictions on deals with other airlines was a step too far.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang and Diane Craft)

