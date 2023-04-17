US Markets

Judge rejects Trump's request to delay trial in rape accuser Carroll's lawsuit

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

April 17, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds quote from order, background)

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's request to delay a scheduled April 25 trial over whether he defamed former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll by denying he raped her.

Last week, Trump's lawyers urged U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to grant a four-week "cooling-off" period to at least May 23 to give Trump a fair trial, citing a recent "deluge of prejudicial media coverage" of criminal charges against him filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In a written order on Monday, Kaplan said Carroll's case was "entirely unrelated" to the state prosecution, in which Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to a porn star before the 2016 election.

Kaplan said there was no reason to assume it would be easier to seat a fair and impartial jury in May rather than in April. He also said that some of the recent media coverage of the criminal charges against Trump was based on his own public statements.

"It does not sit well for Mr. Trump to promote pretrial publicity and then to claim that coverage that he promoted was prejudicial to him," Kaplan wrote. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski and Mark Potter) ((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc)) Keywords: USA TRUMP/DEFAMATION LAWSUIT (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.