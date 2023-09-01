Judge rejects Southwest's 'gripe' over religious liberty training order

By Daniel Wiessner

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Texas federal judge has doubled down on his requirement that lawyers at Southwest Airlines Inc LUV.N attend "religious liberty training," rejecting the company's claim that the unusual order was illegal as "a gripe."

U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr in Dallas late Thursday denied Southwest's motion to stay his Aug. 8 order, which imposed sanctions on three in-house lawyers at the airline involved in a religious discrimination case brought by a former flight attendant.

Starr said the lawyers must attend an eight-hour training session conducted by conservative Christian group Alliance Defending Freedom by Sept. 26.

Southwest has appealed Starr's earlier ruling and will now likely ask the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to stay it pending the outcome of the appeal.

Southwest and lawyers for Charlene Carter, the former flight attendant, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Carter sued Southwest in 2017, accusing the airline of firing her for objecting on religious grounds to her union's participation in a protest for which Planned Parenthood was a sponsor.

Starr had awarded Carter $800,000 in damages and ordered Southwest to reinstate her after a jury ruled in her favor last year. Southwest is appealing those decisions.

Starr in his sanctions order said the Southwest lawyers had undermined his earlier ruling. Instead of notifying employees of their rights against religious discrimination, as he had also ordered Southwest to do, the lawyers penned a memo warning workers not to violate company civility policies that led to Carter's firing, he said.

Earlier this month, a judicial reform advocacy group filed a complaint accusing Starr of engaging in misconduct by taking the "strange" step of ordering the religious training. Starr has not commented on the complaint.

Southwest in moving to stay the decision pending appeal argued that Starr lacked the power to require the training because it provides no remedy to Carter, and that his order violated the company's free-speech rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The airline also claimed it was unprecedented for Starr to order a training conducted by a group with a specific ideological viewpoint.

Alliance Defending Freedom is routinely involved in high-profile cases involving abortion and religious liberties. Starr's uncle, Kenneth Starr, who spearheaded the investigation that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, was a member of ADF's Supreme Court Advisory Council before his death last year.

Starr on Thursday dismissed Southwest's claim as "more of a gripe than a legal objection, because Southwest doesn’t make any legal argument for why training with an 'ideological organization' is unconstitutional or otherwise contrary to law."

Starr said the sanction does not violate Southwest's free-speech rights because it does not stop the airline from engaging in speech or force it to say anything specific.

The case is Carter v. Southwest Airlines Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 3:17-cv-2278.

For Carter: Matthew Gilliam of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation

For Southwest: Paulo McKeeby of Reed Smith

