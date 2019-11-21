US Markets

Judge rejects move to disqualify lawyer in state AGs' challenge to T-Mobile/Sprint deal

Diane Bartz Reuters
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday rejected a U.S. government effort to disqualify lawyers representing state attorneys general in their effort to block T-Mobile US' TMUS.O deal to buy Sprint Corp S.N

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger said the Department of Justice waited too long to seek the disqualification of Glenn Pomerantz, who had represented the department in 2011 when it stopped AT&T's purchase of T-Mobile.

Lehrburger also said Pomerantz's firm, Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP could stay on the case.

