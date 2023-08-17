Judge pauses ruling ordering 'religious liberty training' for Southwest lawyers

By Daniel Wiessner

Aug 17 (Reuters) - A Texas federal judge on Thursday gave lawyers at Southwest Airlines Inc a brief reprieve from his unusual requirement that they attend "religious liberty training" conducted by a conservative Christian group.

U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr in Dallas said he would not enforce the ruling from last week, which some experts said was unprecedented, until he decides whether to pause it pending Southwest's appeal that will likely take months or longer.

Starr last week said the three Southwest lawyers had undermined his earlier ruling in a religious bias case by flight attendant Charlene Carter, who says she was fired for objecting to her union's participation in a protest for which Planned Parenthood was a sponsor.

Southwest and a lawyer for Carter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Starr awarded Carter $800,000 in damages and ordered Southwest to reinstate her after a jury ruled in her favor last year. Southwest is appealing those decisions as well.

Last week, the judge said that instead of notifying employees of their rights against religious discrimination, as he had also ordered Southwest to do, the lawyers penned a memo warning workers not to violate company civility policies that led to Carter's firing.

Starr ordered the lawyers to attend an eight-hour training from Alliance Defending Freedom, which is routinely involved in high-profile cases involving abortion and religious liberties.

Southwest moved to stay the ruling on Wednesday. The airline argued that Starr lacked the power to require the training because it provides no remedy to Carter, and that his decision violated the company's free-speech rights.

Starr on Thursday said he would allow briefs until August 28 on whether to stay his decision pending appeal and issue a ruling shortly after.

On Tuesday, a judicial reform advocacy group filed a complaint accusing Starr of engaging in misconduct by taking the "strange" step of ordering the religious training.

Starr did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

ADF in response to the complaint said it was "intolerant to suggest that people of faith cannot provide legal instruction simply because their religious beliefs might differ from their audience's."

Starr, a former assistant Texas attorney general, was appointed to the bench in 2019 by former Republican President Donald Trump.

He is the nephew of Kenneth Starr, who spearheaded the investigation that led to the impeachment of former Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998 and was a member of ADF's Supreme Court Advisory Council before his death last year.

The case is Carter v. Southwest Airlines Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 3:17-cv-2278.

For Carter: Matthew Gilliam of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation

For Southwest: Paulo McKeeby of Reed Smith

Read more:

Southwest will appeal judge's ruling requiring 'religious liberty training'

Complaint filed over US judge's 'strange' Southwest religious liberty training order

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)

((daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.