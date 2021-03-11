Judge pauses new Mexican electricity law, local media says

Adds background, context

MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - A Mexican federal judge has ordered a temporary freeze to a new electricity-market law championed by the government that strengthens national power company CFE at the expense of the private sector, local media reported Thursday.

The contentious bill fast-tracked through Congress this month gives plants of the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) priority in sending electricity they generate to the grid even if they use more polluting fuel oil and coal as power sources.

Under the bill, CFE will no longer be obliged to buy energy through auctions and could reverse contracts with independent energy producers signed under past governments.

CFE can also revoke so-called self-supply power generation permits under the law, which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador argues was necessary to restore balance to a market skewed in favor of the private sector.

Renewable power generation has attracted much of the recent investment in energy infrastructure, and the new rules have upset both Mexico's private sector and many of the country's top trading allies.

Business lobbies say that the bill breaches Mexico's investor commitments under the North America trade deal.

Supporters of renewable power and environmentalists argue the government is not meeting pledges to clean up Mexico's environment. Lopez Obrador denies this and frequently points to major tree-planting efforts in the South of the country.

The length of the freeze on the law was not immediately clear.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia Editing by Dave Graham and Cynthia Osterman)

